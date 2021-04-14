Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $557,000 Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,882,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

