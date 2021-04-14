Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

NASDAQ GO opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $945,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,143.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,757 shares of company stock worth $16,066,032. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

