TD Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.22.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$21.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.80. The company has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$24.57.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

