TC Energy’s (TRP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$62.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.78.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 570,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,548. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$67.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 2,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$116,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,800. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$927,602.30. Insiders bought 28,245 shares of company stock worth $1,630,987 over the last ninety days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.