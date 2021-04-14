Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $19.16. Tata Motors shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 9,806 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after buying an additional 1,417,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.