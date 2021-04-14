Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TARS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 14th

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TARS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TARS stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.