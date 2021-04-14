Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend payment by 47.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -412.40 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

