Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,183 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.75.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.69. 3,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $136.38 and a one year high of $259.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

