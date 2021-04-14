Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.72. 6,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,070. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $147.37 and a 52-week high of $276.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.