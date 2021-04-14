T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $157.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TROW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

