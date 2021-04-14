SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.72

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.72 and last traded at $121.19, with a volume of 1965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,368 shares of company stock worth $3,408,665. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.