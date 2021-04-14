Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 722.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

Shares of SYZLF stock remained flat at $$11.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Get Sylogist alerts:

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.