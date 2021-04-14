Swipe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $415.15 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $386.11 million and $415.15 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00007123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00057385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.00625519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00031897 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

