Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Swingby has a market cap of $72.09 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swingby has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00266356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,284,878 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

