Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

