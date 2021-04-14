SVB Leerink Increases Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Price Target to $6.00

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

