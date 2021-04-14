SVB Leerink Boosts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $60.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $561,019.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $213,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,732 shares of company stock worth $5,734,563.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.