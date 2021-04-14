SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $470.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $441.56.

SIVB stock opened at $498.14 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $577.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

