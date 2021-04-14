Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $546,000 Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heska by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heska by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Heska by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $217.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.