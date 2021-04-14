Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 117,751 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,751 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

SHO opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

