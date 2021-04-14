Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $533,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUN opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.