Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $567,000 Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 168,602 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in TELUS by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 93,777 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,067,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

