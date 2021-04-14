Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Shares of KCE stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $88.24.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

