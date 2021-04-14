Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 13,118 TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTAC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS TTAC opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

