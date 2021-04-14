Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 15,880 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

