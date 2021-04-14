Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 7,135 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after buying an additional 360,918 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.