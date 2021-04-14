Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $91.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.