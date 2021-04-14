SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Insider Robert S. Birch Sells 62,582 Shares of Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $977,530.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,055,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,103,208.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SSSS stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $311.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.23. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSSS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.