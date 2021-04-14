Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,964,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sun Pacific stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 21,723,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,659,113. Sun Pacific has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

