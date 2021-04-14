Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading 4% Higher

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.72. 10,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 431,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNCY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

