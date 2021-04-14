Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SNCY stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $40.58.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

