SUKU Market Cap Reaches $83.52 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $83.52 million and approximately $443,371.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

