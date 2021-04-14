Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Short Interest Update

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, an increase of 580.6% from the March 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 245.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS SZEVF opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Suez has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

