Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Short Interest Update

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, an increase of 580.6% from the March 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 245.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS SZEVF opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Suez has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

About Suez

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

