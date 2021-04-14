StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 178.1% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,743,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,626,631. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

