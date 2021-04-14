StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 178.1% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,743,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,626,631. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
About StrikeForce Technologies
Featured Article: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.