STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.66. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 101,362 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

