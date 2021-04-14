StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up 4.7% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $213,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,152. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

