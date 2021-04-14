Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,955 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39,450% compared to the typical volume of 10 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,934,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

