Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,744 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 17,729% compared to the average daily volume of 21 put options.

NYSE VTOL traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $789.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

