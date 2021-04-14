Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,744 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 17,729% compared to the average daily volume of 21 put options.
NYSE VTOL traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $789.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.37.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.
