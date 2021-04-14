Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 669 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,064 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,140 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.