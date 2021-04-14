Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down to $49.49

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.49, but opened at $48.35. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 8,683 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,869 shares of company stock worth $20,693,730. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $32,490,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

