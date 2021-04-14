Sterling Bancorp (STL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STL. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.