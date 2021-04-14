STERIS (NYSE:STE) Hits New 1-Year High at $204.84

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $204.84 and last traded at $204.32, with a volume of 398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.91.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.46.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

