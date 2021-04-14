Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Makes New $15.41 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.94. 20,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,508. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $157.24 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.97 and its 200-day moving average is $261.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

