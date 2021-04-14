Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.22

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUGOY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

