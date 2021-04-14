Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STLJF. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

