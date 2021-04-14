Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STLC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB raised Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.19.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$5.23 and a 12 month high of C$30.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.73.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

