Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $673.42 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Status has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $673.42 million and $47.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00058229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00633812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031802 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.