State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,797 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

