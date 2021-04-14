State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,376 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Raymond James worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Raymond James by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.55.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

