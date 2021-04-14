State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,025 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. American National Bank increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

ADP stock opened at $191.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.22. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

